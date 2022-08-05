On August 4, 2022, Pok Sun Lewis of O Fallon, Illinois, loving wife and mother of one daughter, passed away at the age of 57.

Pok was born on May 22, 1965 in Seoul, South Korea to Kim, Nah Kong and Kong, Suk Song. She attended school in Seoul and later worked at the Dragon Hill Lodge on Yongsan prior to immigrating to Clarksville, Tennessee in 1989. She met her husband, Jeff while he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky where they were married in a small ceremony in Clarksville, Tennessee. She spent 25 years as a devoted and supportive Army spouse making many sacrifices along the way. Pok was blessed with her most precious blessing, her beloved daughter Hannah, in October of 2008.

Pok Had a very great sense of humor and enjoyed having a good laugh with those she loved. She developed a great love of fishing later in life and could spend hours on the water waiting for one more bite. She enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and eagerly awaited them each spring. She was the consummate host and truly delighted in preparing meals for guests.

Pok was preceded in death by her father, Kim, Nah Kang. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Lewis and her daughter, Hannah of OFallon, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Kalmer Memorial Services, located on Rt. 50 between Lebanon and O’Fallon.