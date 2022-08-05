Robert Lee “Bob” Weber, 80, of Staunton, IL, passed away on August 1, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Sylvia (nee Ostendorf) Weber and his wife Marilan (nee Schlechte) Weber.

He is survived by his daughters, Libby (Brett Gunnison) Weber, Carrie Weber, and Amy (Mark Korte) Weber; his sensational grandson, Annan Gunnison; sister, Evelyn Olmsted; brothers, Calvin “Sonny” Weber and Marvin Weber; and his many in-laws, and all of their families. His passing left a huge hole in all of our hearts, and we want to thank him for how special he was, and always will be, to us and everyone who knew him. Thank you for being an amazing father! Thank you for taking us on adventures and introducing us to nature. Thank you for always covering for us so that we would not get in trouble with mom. (We’ll always remember the replacement glass bowl she never noticed, and the bed repair that she never suspected!) Thank you for always being proud of us for living our lives the way we wanted. Thank you for teaching us to be kind and helpful, and to see the differences in others as interesting.

Thank you for being a wonderful grandfather! Thank you for being my partner in Al and Gertie’s plumbing.

Thank you for the walks by the creek. Thank you for your many visits to California and the time that you lived with us. Thank you for your love and support in everything I do.

Thank you for being the funniest, craziest person in the room. Thank you for your spontaneous dance routines. Thank you for your jokes to the end. Thank you for your collection of random, obscure items that you left us. Thank you for putting a smile on everyone’s face with your unique sense of humor. Thank you for your all-encompassing love of animals…no matter what kind. Thank you for taking in every stray you ever encountered. Thank you for pushing us to get Annan that sweet rescue puppy that became a crazy dog. Thank you for loving your pets, grandpets, and the birds. Thank you (we think) for the potential animals we may run into when cleaning out your garage.

Thank you for your kindness, thoughtfulness, and love of all people. Thank you for never having met a stranger and often even bringing some home. Thank you for never turning down the opportunity to help someone. Thank you for your volunteer work with His Station, Zion Lutheran Church and the Staunton hospital. Thank you for your love of all children (particularly in your neighborhood, in the orphanage in the South, in other countries, and especially those with cancer).

Thank you for having the kindest, sweetest soul. Thank you for being you!

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A celebration of Bob’s well-lived life will be held at a later date.

