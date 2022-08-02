Robert Leroy Hemken, 79, of Walshville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence.

Robert was born September 2, 1942 in Litchfield, the son of Henry Otto and Betty Cloe (Jackson) Hemken. He married Lillian R. Widner on June 30, 1964 in Litchfield, and they enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.

Robert worked as a laborer in the Hillsboro Local 1084 from 1970 until his retirement in 2003.

He loved raising Foxhounds, deer hunting, turkey hunting, camping, and watching old western movies. Robert especially loved mowing and keeping his yard manicured well. He mowed the Walshville Community Building and Walshville Park for many years, just recently stopping this current year. Robert was a member of the Walshville Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and step-mother, Elsie Hemken.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lillian R. Hemken of Walshville; sons, Robert W. Hemken, Ron L. (Shelly) Hemken, and Lance (Shelby Thompson) Hemken, all of Walshville; grandchildren, Ashley (husband, Brian) Hemken Howard, Whitney (Chris Roddick) Hemken, Katie (Zack Schoate) Hemken, and Gabby Thompson, all of Walshville; 4 great granddaughters; 4 great granddaughters; siblings, Deanna Bruntjen of Litchfield, Karen (Dan) Pence of Walshville, Terry (Cathy) Hemken of Litchfield, and Judy (Chad Cunningham) Allen of Sorento; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 10:30-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

Private family burial will be held at Kirkland Cemetery in rural Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Shoal Creek Fox Hunters Association, 290 Ripson Bridge Ave, Sorento, IL 62086.

