Roger Raymond Riggs, age 69 of Jamestown, passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Mr. Riggs was born in Highland, IL on June 14, 1953, a son of Raymond and Bernice (nee Morstain) Riggs. He married Paula Sterkis on August 18, 1978, and she survives in Jamestown.

In addition to his wife Paula, Mr. Riggs is also survived by a daughter – Patty Sander and husband Jeffrey; a son – Robby Riggs and wife Jamie, all of Jamestown; his grandchildren – Raylynn Sander, Will Sander, Rylee Riggs, Harper Riggs, and Hunter Riggs; 2 brothers – Randy Riggs of Highland and Ronnie Riggs of Missouri; and his nieces, a nephew, many cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Roger’s grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved spending time and joking around with his 5 grandchildren. He also enjoyed going for rides, antique shopping, and trying out new restaurants. Roger would always bring back a sweet treat for his grandkids to enjoy. Mr. Riggs enjoyed afternoons watching the birds, especially the cardinals, flock to his feeders. He was a member of the Tamalco Christian Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Tamalco Christian Church near Keyesport, with Pastor Glen Kreider officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:30-2:00 PM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Riggs are suggested to the Tamalco Christian Church and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.