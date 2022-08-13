Roy Mulliniks, III, 57, of Marine, IL, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home in Marine, IL.

He was born on July 26, 1965, to Henry Roy and Anna Belle (nee Wiscombe) Mulliniks Jr., at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis, IL.

Roy was an outdoorsman, he loved to go camping and spending time boating out on the water. He adored his niece and nephew and cherished every moment he was able to spend with them. His best friend was his little fur baby, Cabo, who he loved dearly. Roy was a proud member of the United Steel Workers Union and has worked for Mayco Manufacturing since 2008. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Roy is survived by his parents Roy and Anna Belle Mulliniks Jr.; Marine, IL; sister, Kim (Todd) Hustedde; Trenton, IL; nephew, Blake (Marissa Wheeler) Hustedde; niece, Brooke (Hunter Hillesheim) Hustedde; and beloved fur baby, Cabo.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Memorial Visitation: Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Memorial Service: Friday, August 12, 2022, 7:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: Marine City Cemetery at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.