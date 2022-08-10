Shirley M. Spihlman, age 88, of Carlyle and formerly of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Carlyle Healthcare Center.

She was born January 28, 1934 in Carlyle, a daughter of the late Alois and Rose, nee Meyer, Meier.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James “Jim” Spihlman, whom she married February 23, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle and who died December 28, 2009; a sister, Norma Nelson; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Toby Nelson, Bill Wysocki, Andy Drees, Bernita (Ed) Rogers, and Paul (Pat) Spihlman.

Shirley is survived by her children, Jeff (Tracy) Spihlman of Brighton and Cindy (Rick) Roth of Odin; grandchildren, Jessica (Dennis) Moss, Rachel (Shane) Burkett, Nicole Roth, and Heather Roth; greatgrandchildren, Elizabeth (Bryan) Preston, Melanie Renth, Abbie (Tylor) Paskavich, Josh Harvey, Gracie Burkett, Alyssa Donoho, George Casner, Jr., Jailee Marcum, and Rylyn Nix; great-great-grandchildren, Xavier Harvey, Kingston Paskavich, and Marcellus Overton; siblings, Sherry Wysocki (twin) of Carlyle, Gene (Lana) Meier of Bardstown, KY, and Karen (Marty) Holder of Nashville; sister-in-law, Florence Drees of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle. Shirley enjoyed quilting, playing cards with her card group, going to craft shows, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, drinking wine, and dancing to her favorite song Proud Mary. Her true love in life was spending time with her dog Jade and her family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be Monday, August 15, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Macular Degeneration Association, Clinton County Humane Society, or ProMedica and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.