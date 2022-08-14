Twyla Jo Timmons, , age 70 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Wednesday, June 11, 1952, in Hawthorne, Nevada, the daughter of Charles and Mary (nee Thompson) Macklin.

On Saturday, February 6, 1982, she married Michael A. Timmons at Decatur, IL, who survives.

Mrs. Timmons was born at Hawthorne, Nevada, grew up in Mt. Zion, IL and attended nursing school at Decatur Vocational Center. She worked for several years and then devoted her life to rearing her children. She and Michael lived “all over the country” as they moved with his military career. They came to Highland, IL about 15 years ago. She had a “passion like no other” to rear her children, grandchildren and many foster children she and her husband took care of as they served the Lord. She was a loving, kind and spiritual person always going above and beyond in serving those in need.Twyla enjoyed sewing cooking, baking and family time. As a thoughtful, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she will be missed dearly.

Survivors Include:

Husband – Michael A. Timmons, Ret. USN-Machinist Mate 1st Class, Highland, IL

Daughter – Catrina J. (Douglas -Ret USA MSG) Taylor, Sebring, FL

Daughter – Candy J. Collier, Temple, TX

Son – Charles L. “Chuck” Robertson, Decatur, IL

Daughter – Christina M. Timmons, Highland, IL

Son – Charles M. “Charlie” Timmons, Decatur, IL

Daughter – Abigail H. Timmons, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Brittany N. Pedigo

Grandchild – Brent D. (Chelsea) Robertson

Grandchild – Courtney E. (Andrew) Roop

Grandchild – Jesse D. Pedigo

Grandchild – Michael C. Collier

Grandchild – Noah A. Harmon

Grandchild – Niah G. Harmon

Great Grandchild – Karson Roop

Great Grandchild – Kinsleigh Roop

Great Grandchild – Kaydence Roop

Great Grandchild – Davyia L. Garza

Great Grandchild – Elyia J. Garza

Brother – Ronald (Susan) Gordon, Sorrento, FL

Brother – Thomas (Janet) Gordon, Old Town, FL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Charles Robert Macklin-died 1/4/01

Mother – Mary June (nee Thompson) Macklin-died 5/12/90

Sister – Carol Sue Macklin

.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Family Gathering.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Area Christian Service Ministry (Highland Food Pantry).