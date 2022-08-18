Udell V. Cook, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Friday, June 19, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Isaac and Stella (nee Frey) Cook.

On Saturday, October 17, 1953, he married Kathryn A. (nee Noll) Cook at E & R Church, St. Jacob, Illinois, who passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

He was a member of Saint Jacob United Church of Christ, Church Council; and Madison Count Farm Bureau.

Udell was born in Highland and grew up southwest of Highland on the family farm. He attended Frey Country School and graduated from St. Jacob High School. He farmed until he was drafted into the US Army, active duty during the Korean War and stationed at Ft. Belvoir, Fairfax County, Virginia. Later on he owned operated a farm south of Marine. He dairy farmed and later on it was a grain and livestock farm. For 10 years he was a realtor, selling farm property and he was always interested in the value of property. Udell and Kathryn enjoyed travelling and dancing. Udell enjoyed gardening, he grew tomatoes and would try to have tomatoes by his birthday in June. Conservation was a very important part of his life, he received the St. Clair County, Outstanding Accomplishments In Conservation of Soil, Water and Related Resources Award in 1986, and the Madison County, Conservationist Farmer of the Year Award in 1995. He believed in fitness, learning and living an active life. On his 90th birthday he climbed all the steps of Monks Mound at Cahokia Monds. He was very proud of his children. He believed in academics, they all received a college degree and that belief also followed through to his grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Son – Rodney V. (Rebecca) Cook, Mascoutah, IL

Daughter – Rhonda K. Kern, PHD, O’Fallon, IL

Daughter – Karla M. (Mark) Haun, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Kevin J. (Kathryn) Cook (Twin), Collinsville, IL

Son – Keith J. (Christine) Cook (Twin), Mascoutah, IL

Grandchildren – Ten

Great Grandchildren – Seventeen

Sister – Evagene A. Gusewelle, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Isaac H. Cook – Died 12/29/1960

Mother – Stella M. (nee Frey) Cook – Died Oct. 1985

Wife – Kathryn A. (nee Noll) Cook – Died 4/14/2021

Son-In-Law – Kevin P. Kern – Died 1/11/2021

Brother – Morris S. Cook – Died 5/04/2016

Sister – Doris Cook (Twin to Morris) – Died at birth

.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob, IL, with Rev. Philip J. Barbier, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Cemetery or St. Jacob United Church of Christ.