Wayne H. Ellis, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home, Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, August 3, 1941, in Highland, IL, the son of Richard and Francis (nee Kanaske) Ellis.

On Sunday, September 9, 1962, he married Mary L. Ellis nee Riggs at St. Jacob, Illinois, St. Jacob E & R Church, who survives.

He was also a member of Teamsters Local 600 – St. Louis.

Wayne was born in Highland and grew up on the family farm south of St. Jacob. After he graduated from St. Jacob High School, he worked for his father-in-law, delivering milk for Quality Dairy. Later, Wayne worked for the Highland Western Auto Store, Granite City Steel, Central Cartage and A&R Freight Shipping. Wayne also owned a Schwinn Bicycle Shop in Highland, as well as a Yamaha dealership in Greenville, all the while farming. He farmed crops and raised beef cattle and sheep as a hobby. He loved mushroom hunting and bowled for many years.

Survivors include:

Wife – Mary L. Ellis, nee Riggs, Highland, IL

Daughter – Melissa L. Marti, Greenville, IL

Daughter – Brande L. (Lee) Yaist, Indianapolis, IN

Son – Randy W. (Carla) Ellis, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Robin L. Ellis, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Chelsea D. (Jon) Reeves, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Katlyn M. (Lance) Obermark, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Erica L. Ellis, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Emily C. (Nick Lange) Ellis, Fenton, MO

Grandchild – Madelyn G. Ellis, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild – Evan J. Yaist, Akron, OH

Step Grandchild – Rachel R. Galbraith, Saint Louis, MO

Step Grandchild – Riley J. Galbraith, Edwardsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Mackinze D. Reeves, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – Miles D. Reeves, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – Case H. Obermark, Pocahontas, IL

Sister – Betty Johnson, Edwardsville, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Several.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Richard E. Ellis – Died 4-17-1993

Mother – Francis Josephine Ellis, nee Kanaske – Died 9/19/2001

Son-In-Law – David B. Marti – Died 9/01/2013

Brother – Richard “Dick” Ellis

Sister-In-Law – Pamela Ellis

Brother-In-Law – Charles Johnson.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. with Rev. Philip J. Barbier, Pastor, St. Jacob United Church of Christ, St. Jacob, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Keystone Cemetery.