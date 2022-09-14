Angela “Angie” Jayne Cook

Angela “Angie” Jayne (Johnson) Cook, age 47 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis on September 6, 2022.

Ms. Cook was born in Breese, Illinois on March 13, 1975, a daughter of Paul Johnson, Sr. and Jayne (Grayling) Johnson. Angie was a homemaker and a foster parent, and she was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Angie is survived by her children, Kyah Cook of Greenville and Karlie Gehrs of Carlyle; her mother, Jayne Johnson of Carlyle; her boyfriend, Tommy Rose of Carlyle; her grandchildren, Paislee and Paxton Harper; her siblings, Shelia Davis of Missouri, Albert Johnson and wife Melissa of Breese, Deana Johnson of Carlyle, Amanda Johnson and husband Bill of Indiana, Paul Johnson and wife Mandi of Carlyle, Mark Johnson and wife Jessica of Carlyle, and Louise Logan and husband Aaron; 18 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Johnson, Sr.; a son, Kaleb Cook; a sister, Darla Johnson Wintermann; her grandparents, Oscar and Alice Grayling, and Dosker and Hattie Johnson; and several aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on October 16, 2022, at the Olympic Pavilion at Eldon Hazlet State Park in Carlyle. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Angie are suggested to her daughter’s education fund. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

