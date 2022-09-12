Carl Mindrup, age 102 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1920, in Mount Olive, IL, the son of Carl and Esther (nee Henschen) Mindrup.

On Saturday, October 5, 1946, he married Esther C. (nee Reckmann) Mindrup at Alhambra, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2002.

He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL and American Legion Post #1147, Alhambra, IL.

Carl R. “Bob” Mindrup was born in Macoupin County, outside of Mt. Olive, IL. He was inducted into the US Army, November 1941, two weeks prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served active duty overseas in the Pacific and European Theatres; honorably discharged, October 4, 1945. Once back home he then worked for Highland Box Board, Wagner Electric and Gehrig’s Store. He retired from Gehrig’s Store, in 1982, as a truck driver, delivering propane gas all over the local area for 25 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and woodworking. Mr. and Mrs. Mindrup built their house on the east end of Alhambra, where they lived most of their lives.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Ruth Ann Monk, Manteno, IL

Daughter – Dorothy Wohl, Saint Petersburg, FL

Daughter – Juanita Mindrup, Mesa, AZ

Son – John (Merilee) Mindrup, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Cory (Dennie) Martinson

Grandchild – Tyler Mindrup

Grandchild – Nicole (Andy) Gilley

Grandchild – Steven (Julie) Monk

Grandchild – Melissa Monk

Grandchild – Jamie (Russ) Ludwig

Grandchild – Billy Wohl

Grandchild – Jennifer Wohl

Sister – Edna Wiss, Vandalia, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Carl H. Mindrup – Died 1988

Mother – Esther A. Mindrup (nee Henschen) – Died 1969

Wife – Esther C. Mindrup (nee Reckmann) – Died 12/04/2002

Son – Dale Robert Mindrup – Died 3/24/2017

Daughter – Joyce Metzger – Died 3/7/2000

Son – James Edwin Mindrup – Died at 6 months

Son – Kenneth Mindrup – Died 5/23/2015

Grandchild – Eric Selbst

Brother – Harold Mindrup

Sister – Lila Reckmann – Died 7/26/2020

Sister – Madeline Eyman

Sister – Doris Mayfield

Sister – Anna Marie Thacker – Died 10/03/06

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL, with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or Salem Cemetery.