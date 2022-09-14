Christina A. “Tina” Jones, 62, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home.

She was born on April 24, 1960, in Highland, IL, to Hans and Inge (nee Jonescheit) Toussaint.

Tina grew up in Highland and graduated from Highland High School in 1978. She later moved to Tennessee, eventually coming back to Highland. She spent several years moving back and forth between the two areas.

Tina was known for her amazing green thumb. She loved her plants, often buying dying plants and bringing them back to life, filling her apartment up with all the beautiful greenery. Canning was a specialty of Tina’s, canning a lot of Jellies during her time in Tennessee. She enjoyed cooking and experimented with new recipes, often making things homemade from scratch. She loved tomatoes like other people love chocolate.

Other favorite past times included watching politics on TV, gameshows, watching “The Handmade’s Tails”, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Tina was a good person who always wanted to help and would give all she could. She loved being a grandma, spending time with her granddaughters, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Inge Toussaint.

Tina is survived by her son, Jared (Sara) Jones; grandchildren, Alana, Alice, Lily; sister, Marion (Wayne) Marcus; brother, John (Barbara) Toussaint; nieces and nephews, Laura, Larry, Nikki, Amanda, Jenny (Joe), Nicholas (Kelsey); great nieces and nephews, Blake, Austin, Morgan, Mason, Tori, Elijah, Madison, Joslynn, Dean, Gemma, and Jack.

Memorial donations may be made to Wildlife Warriors, to the family c/o Jenny Plog, or you can plant a tree in honor of Tina.

There will be no services.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.