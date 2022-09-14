David R. Dugan, 85, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.

David was born November 2, 1936, in Smithboro, the son of A.G. “Doc” and Elsie R. (Harper) Dugan. He married Ruth Hathaway on December 24, 1960, and they enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage.

David graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the Class of 1955. He worked for Wehrle Grain Company before taking a job as truck driver, hauling cars for Complete. It was at this time that David was drafted into the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge, he began farming with his father. They also were dairy farmers, raised cattle, and raised hogs.

David also worked for 14 years at the Mulberry Grove Community Unit School Dist. 1 as a bus driver and then Transportation Director. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Mulberry Grove, and a past member of the Lion’s Club. David was also a member of the American Legion Post 1180, where he provided military funeral rites for many years with their burial detail.

David was a good, Christian man, that was honest, hardworking, and a good neighbor and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed deer hunting, 4-wheeler rides, and attending his grandchildren’s various events. David had his own word for everything, essentially creating his own dictionary. Of all his interests and hobbies, he loved nothing more than the family gatherings and barbecues where he could enjoy the company of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, John Robert Dugan, Edward Dugan, and Mary Hill.

David is survived by his wife, Ruth Dugan of Mulberry Grove; children, Rebecca (husband, Kevin) Lewis of Smithboro, Randall David (wife, Jill) Dugan of Mulberry Grove, and James (wife, Toni) Dugan of Mulberry Grove; grandchildren, Laci (husband, Travis) Hollenkamp, Mitchell (wife, Shayleen) Lewis, Megan (fiancé, William Kleiboeker) Dugan, Kelsey (husband, Nick) Jarden, Katelynn Dugan, Cameron Dugan, Kyle (special friend, Jordan Rinehart) Dugan, Teresa (husband, Adam) Cornelius, Steffany (husband, T.J.) Moungo, and Megan (husband, Trevor) Willms; 15 great grandchildren and one due in November; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the First Church of Christ, 405 N. Maple Street, Mulberry Grove, IL 62262.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the First Church of Christ.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Maxey Cemetery in Smithboro.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Mulberry Grove Frist Church of Christ, American Legion Post 1180, Fayette County Hospice, or Mulberry Grove First Responders or Fire Department.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with ceremonies.

