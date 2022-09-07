Ina Nadine Ford, age 73 of Pana, formerly of Greenville, Granite City, Stewart, TN, Nashville Miami, Fl, and Pana, Illinois, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 3:35 A.M. in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

There will be a graveside service for Nadine Kimbro Ford at Liberty Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. The Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.

Born, Ina Nadine Kimbro, known as Nadine Kimbro Ford, the daughter of George Lamoyne Kimbro and Lucille Elizabeth Watkins Kimbro, was born on Monday, July 4, 1949 near Greenville, Illinois. Nadine grew up in Greenville on the Red Ball Trail, and attended the Greenville Public Schools. Nadine moved to Granite City when she was age 15 where she started her family and Ina B. Ford her daughter was born there. Then Nadine went on to live in Stewart County, TN, Nashville, TN, Miami , Florida, and later moved to Pana, Illinois on Christmas day over three years ago.

Nadine was a homemaker for her family. She was known as Meemaw by her grandchildren and all of the neighborhood kids. She was a devoted Christian who enjoyed sewing , watching her television programs, and reading her bible.

Nadine and Arthur M. Ford were united in marriage and are the parents of four children: Ina B. Ford of Miami, Florida, who survives, and is preceded in death by William Monroe Ford, Charles Ford, and Amanda Snow. Also surviving are: Grandchildren: Jennie Snow, Phillip Snow, Sandra Self, Steven Snow, Phelan (Hatley) Ford, Keitra Ford, Jordan Ford (d). Great grand children : Joey Self, Brittany Ward, Bailey Snow, Camilla Snow, Jared Cane(d), Joshua Cane(d), Tzahra Ford, and Great Great Grandchild: Lynzee Dodd

Nadine is one of nine Kimbro siblings, is also survived by three sisters: Alice Grim of Pana, Alberta Gual of Nebraska, and Virginia Ford of Pana, Il., and is preceded in death by brothers: Eddie Kimbro, Orin Arnold, Arthur Malcome, Allen Spacy, and sister Dorothy Kimbro Vincent.

