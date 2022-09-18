Jerome B. Jansen, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at Grenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Mr. Jansen was born in Albers, Illinois on May 17, 1936, a son of Herman C. and Regina (nee Kuhl) Jansen. He married Lorene “Dolly” Langhauser on May 24, 1955.

Jerome owned Jansen Farm Equipment for 60 years and was a member of St. Teresa Church. Mr. Jansen loved the outdoors, especially fishing, bird watching, and cutting firewood. Jerome was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Mr. Jansen is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lorene “Dolly” Jansen; three sons, Ron Jansen and wife Vicky, David Jansen and wife Sue, and Mike Jansen; his grandchildren, Douglas Jansen and special friend Robin Yactor, Jamie Wesselmann and husband Brian, Chad Jansen, Camie Kampwerth and husband Derek, Brittany Fuhler and husband Jason, and Tabitha Kalmer and husband Joel; a step-granddaughter, Tara Jansen; his great grandchildren, Kayla, Abby, and Ella Wesselmann, Paityn and Alex Jansen, Karter, Kooper, and Kate Kampwerth, Mia, Jax, and Kaleena Fuhler, and Harper and Wyatt Kalmer; a step-great-grandson, Nathan Jansen; a brother, Jim Jansen and wife Virginia; his in-laws, Robert and Edna Langhauser; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Regina Jansen; a son, Tommy Jansen; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Elvera Jansen, his mother-in-law, Mary Roeckenhaus and her husband Alex; and a sister-and brother-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” and Maurice Brown.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Teresa Church, Marydale. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., and on Friday morning from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Jansen are suggested to St. Teresa Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

