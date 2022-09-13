John D. Coleman age 88 of Greenville, passed away at his home at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in Mt.Auburn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday evening September 19, 2022.

For those who desire memorials in John’s memory may be made to the Hills’s Fort Society, the Sons of the American Revolution, or the Greenville First Presbyterian Church.

John Dennis Coleman was born on Thursday, February 1, 1934 in Freeport, Illinois; the son of John Richard and Margaret O. (Schamberger) Coleman. He spent his childhood growing up in Mt. Carroll, Collinsville, and mostly Smithboro, Illinois. He was the last graduate from Smithboro High school and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1951, and had degrees from University of Illinois, Greenville College, and Southern Illinois University. In the 1950s John served in the US Army and was stationed at West Point, NY. After he left the Army, he became an art teacher and taught at Edwardsville High School, and Greenville Elementary and Jr High Schools. In the 1960s he also worked for the Illinois State Superintendent of Schools as a Supervisor for Art Instruction. After retiring from teaching in 1990, John spent much of his time volunteering with local organizations including the Bond County Historical Society, the Hills Fort Society, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Illinois War of 1812 Society, Farm Heritage Museum, AMVETS, and was a past member of the Greenville Public Library Board.

John had a lifelong love for art, especially painting and drawing. He was a founding member of the Prairie Artist guild and for many years taught adult painting classes.

He married Mary Jeanette McClure on March 28, 1964 in Greenville. He is survived by his wife, son John Spencer of Greenville, daughter Jennifer Louise of Highland, grandsons Nathan and (Significant other Zana Bone) and Andrew Higgins, sister Carole (Don) Marchetti of Old Greenwich, CT, and brother Gerald (Sue) Coleman of Brownsville, TX.

