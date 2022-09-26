Kenneth W. Eyman, 96, of Mulberry Grove, IL, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, in Greenville, IL surrounded by family. He was born to Roy and Minnie (Kutchenwriter) Eyman on February 10, 1926, at the family home, in Pittsburg, IL.

Kenny was a lifelong, Mulberry Grove community resident. He married Madeline Minnie Mindrup on April 6, 1948. They were happily married for 71 years, before she passed on September 19, 2019.

Kenny was a member of the Christian Science Society and was strong in his faith. He was a good father and family man, a hard worker, and his passion was for music and entertaining. He played music his whole life and loved the steel guitar. He had his own band called the Okaw Ramblers.

He worked at Eakin and Emerick for 35 years, and for a short period of time, he worked for Pet Milk and Therma King in Greenville, He owned and operated Eyman’s Restaurant, in Mulberry Grove, for 10 years and he retired from Carlyle Syntec, in Greenville. In the early 80’s he owned and operated Eyman’s Country music Show, in Mulberry Grove.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Madeline; a son, Keith Russell Eyman; a granddaughter, Jenara Eyman, and two brothers, Darrell and Claude Eyman.

He is survived by sons, Maurice E. (Jan) Eyman of Sparks, Nevada, Larry D. (Brenda) Eyman of Keyesport, IL, K. Rick (Calista) Eyman of Vandalia, IL; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00 am., at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.Funeral: 11:00 am., at the Assalley-Young Funeral Home.

Burial will be at McInturff Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to McInturff Cemetery. If you cannot attend, memorials may be mailed to: McInturff Cemetery, 451 E. 1550 Ave., Vandalia, IL 62471.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts to help maintain the cemetery grounds.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

