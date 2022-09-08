Loren M. Warren, age 74 of north of Greenville, passed away at his home at 4:14a.m. Tuesday September7,2022 of a heart condition. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Greenville First Christian Church with Pastors Tyson Graber and Gary Royer officiating.The family will receive friends at the Church from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time.

For those who desire memorials in Loren’s memory may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation at the Church or at The Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.