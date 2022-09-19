Lorna R. Sterkis age 90 of near Wisetown, Il. passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 with her daughter Beverly Knoll at her side in Union, MO.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Wisetown Cemetery with Rev. Tom Rankin officiating. The family welcome friends joining them there. Memorials may be made to the Wisetown Church or the Wisetown Cemetery at the service or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Lorna Raygean Cooley, the daughter of Hiram Cooley and Bertha Marie Brisco Cooley, was born on September 23, 1931 in Corning Arkansas. Lorna was raised by her mother and stepfather Lehman Dallas Hagarin Corning where she attended the one room schools and various schools in Arkansas. Lorna worked in various stores, was secretary for Edison Brothers and later for Thornton Dodge in Greenville.

Lorna and John Daniel Sterkis were united in marriage to John Daniel Sterkis on October 24, 1963 in Pocahontas, Il by Rev. Berry. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2003. Lorna raised her family in Greenville, MO, St. Louis and moved to Wisetown in 1969. Lorna moved to be close to her daughter Beverly Knoll in 2015 and Beverly survives as does Lorna’s daughter Cheryl (Ervin) Wheeler daughter in-law Kathy Hankins, brother Jerry (Judy) Hagar and sister Shaaron Staskievitz. Lorna has grandchildren including George Wheeler III, Connie (Brandt) Grimes, William (Shawnee) Wheeler, and a host of great-grandchildren. Lorna is preceded in death by her parents, her son Charles Hankins, and siblings: Lora Cooley, Bob Hagar and Millie Hagar.

Lorna was a member of the Utlaut Hospital Auxiliary, and the Wisetown Baptist Church where Lorna taught Kindergarten and Sunday School for over 16 years.