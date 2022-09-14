Nancy A. Manor, 83, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL.

She was born October 16, 1938, to Orin Thomas and Twila Vivian (nee Wright) Fulkerson Sr., in Pontiac, MI. She married Don Manor on November 29, 1985 in Collinsville, IL.

Nancy was a member of Highland Hope United Methodist Church, and founder of the “Older, Wiser, Lord Serving” Senior Ministry at Highland Hope, otherwise known as the “OWLS”. She was strong in her faith, sharing positive messages of inspiration wherever she went. She loved to serve the church. You could often find her serving at events, singing in the choir, and facilitating bible studies.

She and Don were the founders of Nosim Maasai (African) mission. A mission dedicated to providing food and education to the Maasai tribe in Kenya. Nancy used her strong faith and education background (having a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work and Psychology with a Master’s degree in Counseling) to serve the people of Kenya.

In recent years, Nancy had taken up scrapbooking and made several for her family members. She and Don were very fond of traveling; some of the places they went were Africa, Israel, Russia, Netherlands, and Asia. Their favorite place to go was Kenya, Africa where they went on many safaris and served the Massai tribe. Nancy was known to crack a joke anywhere at any time; loved to make those around her laugh. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events and had a love of singing which led her and Don to join a group of friends who did jam sessions on Sunday evenings.

The “Belle of the Ball”, Nancy was known to dress well, with a love of accessories to match. Strong willed and stubborn, it was useless to argue with her as she would always win. She was a tough cookie, having gone through a lot in life, but always seemed to make the most of everything. Nancy was a familyoriented woman with a positive outlook on the world. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Orin Fulkerson; mother, Twila McLaughlin; daughter, Neysia L. Manor; and brother, Orin Thomas Fulkerson Jr.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Don Lyle Manor; children, Julie Ray (Charles) Steinbruegge, Thomas Wright (Tonja) Banning; stepchildren, Don Patrick Manor, Dwain Paul Manor, Danita Sue Manor, Darrell Scott (Kayla) Manor; grandchildren, Marc Louis (Katherine “Kat”) Steinbruegge, Zachary Thomas Banning, Karli Ann (Aman) Madan, Sarah Katherine (Mitchell Brown) Banning, Ruthie Ann Jillie Ray Manor, and Aidan Thomas Banning.

Memorials may be made to Highland Hope UMC or the Family (African Missions) c/o of Don Manor

Visitation: Friday, September 23, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, and Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Highland Hope UMC, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10:00 am, Highland Hope UMC, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Chuck Kurfman, Pastor

Interment: Private

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL