Nora Belle Pate, age 92, of Beckemeyer passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 28, 1930 in Sandoval Township, the daughter of Hershel and Sylvia (Zinn) Manhart. She married William Pate in Henderson, Kentucky on April 28, 1949 and he survives in Beckemeyer.

In addition to her husband of 73 years, she is survived by her children: Linda Schuette and husband Michael of Maryville, William M. Pate Jr. and wife Tami of Carlyle, and John Pate and wife Paula of Beckemeyer; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; daughters in law: Marlena Pate of Beckemeyer and Linda Pate of Sandoval; her siblings: Hershel Manhart and wife Terri of Peru, IN, Johnny Manhart and wife Myrna of Carlyle, Shirley Feldman of Breese, and Sharon Schulte of Breese.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and two sons: Steven Pate and Robert Pate; sister Norma Jean Manhart in infancy; and brothers: Robert Manhart and David Manhart.

Nora was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Carlyle and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, making afghans and fishing. In her younger years, she and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV.

Nora was known for her candy, every year she would make candy for the church to sell as a fundraiser. She was very faithful to her church and loved God and her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Pastor Roger Findley. Interment will follow at Beckemeyer City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Nora are suggested to her family and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be made to the Pate family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.