Opal K. Jones, age 77 of Aviston, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Jones was born on May 3, 1945, to the late Henry and Martha (Schrieber) Boeker. She married John Michael Jones on November 26, 1966, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, Illinois.

Opal was a housewife and cherished being a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, Illinois. In her spare time you could find her sewing or reading. Opal also enjoyed bowling, and she loved spending her time with family and her grandchildren. She was a member of the LWML and Silver Heirs, and she spent several years helping make braille books of the Bible for the blind.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Michael Jones of Aviston; two children, Steven (Beth) Jones of Goddard, Kansas and Dyana (Eric) Johnson of Palestine, Arkansas; her grandchildren, Kevin (Emma) Jones of Coldwater, Kansas, Clare Jones of Fort Collins, Colorado, Elizabeth (James) Tate of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Allison Johnson of Palestine, Arkansas; a great grandchild, Oliver Wilson Jones of Coldwater, Kansas; her siblings, Don (Nancy) Boeker, Janice Niermann, Edna Jankowski, Nancy (Maurice) Netemeyer; and a sister in law, Mary Boeker.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Earl Boeker and Nancy Kay Boeker; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Neirmann and Walter Jankowski.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Friday morning from 8:30 – 11:15 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Jones are suggested to the Lutheran Braille Workers Center 315, or to the Bethlehem Lutheran LWML. Memorials will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.