Patsy Gail Roth, 85, of New Baden passed away listening to the sounds of the Glenn Miller Orchestra and surrounded by her children on September 19, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Pat was born May 2, 1937 in St. Louis, the only daughter of James and Naomi White (nee Wood) who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Rick (Cindy) Roth of Odin, Randy (Teresa) Roth of Godfrey, Rodney Roth of Odin, Renee (Rick) Sinkler of New Baden, and Maureen (Matt) Temple of Arlington Heights; grandchildren: Rachel (Shane) Burkett, Nicole Roth, Heather Roth, Trisha (Joey) Valdez, Samantha Cayson-Roth, Briana Cayson-Roth, Naomi (Bailey) Kollmann, Royce Sinkler, Aiden Temple, and Annabelle Temple; 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Pat was retired from Sears-Roebuck at Jamestown Mall where she sold sewing machines and vacuums and fully believed that canister vacuums were superior to uprights. She later worked at Basler Electric in Highland. She loved camping and fishing, spending many summers at Carlyle Lake, and she never turned down an offer for Wally’s or ice cream. Weekdays at 4:30 was sacred time to Pat when Jeopardy was on, and she also loved her cooking shows and girls’ softball. On Sundays, she could be found cheering on one of her two teams: the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys, where she was known to keep track of how many penalties they racked up in the game.

Visitation for Pat will be held at Zion UCC in New Baden on Sunday, October 16th from 1:00-3:00 pm with a Celebration of Life immediately following. The interment will be held privately at Greenmount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made to Patsy’s family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.