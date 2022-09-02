Raymond F. Elling, age 75 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Mr. Elling was born in Breese, Illinois on January 14, 1947, a son of the late Theodore “Ted” and Clara (nee Koerkenmeier) Elling. He married Doris Wells in 1993 and she preceded him in death on March 10, 2021.

Survivors include his daughter, April Blackwell (Jeffrey); 4 step-sons, Scott Sunga (Randi), Ryan Sunga (Kristi), Steven Sunga-Smith (Ricky), and Joshua Sunga (April); a daughter-in-law, Jan Conner Elling; his grandchildren, Brittany Pfeffer (Joshua), Ashley Youngblood-Crow (Michael), Nathaniel Elling, MadeLynn Elling; Eric (Luisa), Riley, Emily, Kenadie, Frehley, and Anastasia; and his great grandchildren, Dirk, Drew, and Dax Pfeffer, Elijah Youngblood, Benaiah Youngblood, Delilah Crow, and 2 granddaughters.

In addition to his parents and his wife Doris, Raymond was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Lee Elling; his brothers, Jim Elling and wife Ruth, and Ervin Elling and wife Shirley; and a sister, Dorothy “Dot” Cunningham.

Mr. Elling was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and was active with the Matthew 25 Food Pantry. He retired from working as a truck driver and mechanic.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary’ Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Saturday, September 17 from 8:00 – 9:30 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Elling are suggested to the Matthew 25 Food Pantry and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.