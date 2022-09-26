Richard W. “Rick” Frey, age 67 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Sunday, May 15, 1955, in Highland, IL, the son of Delmar and Helen (nee Schwierjohn) Frey.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Madison County Farm Bureau.

Rick was born in Highland, IL. He was grew up on a farm south of Pierron, IL. He graduated from Highland High School in 1973. He had numerous FFA Awards and was on the wrestling team. He farmed with his father, producing crops and raising hogs and cattle. He was still involved with the family farm. He enjoyed playing cards, mainly Euchre and Gin Rummy. He also played computer games and had achieved the Genius Level.

Survivors include:

Brother – Phillip J. (Ann) Frey, Highland, IL

Sister – Pauline L. Perrine, Highland, IL

Brother – Dennis J. (Sheila) Frey, Highland, IL

Sister – Mary Helen Laurent, Belleville, IL

Nieces – Eleven

Nephews – Six

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Delmar Norbert Frey – Died 11/01/2001

Mother – Helen Elizabeth (nee Schwierjohn) Frey – Died 10/21/2000

Brother – James L. Frey – Died 01/19/2022

Brother – Walter R. Frey – Died 2/06/2003

Sister-In-Law – Mary Lee Frey

Brother-In-Law – William M. “Mike” Perrine – Died 1/23/2018

Sister-In-Law – Carole A. Frey – Died 1/28/2020

Nephews – Two

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Family Graveside Service and Interment will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland V.F.W. Post #5694.