Robert L. Funderburk, age 79, of Carlyle, died at 9:32 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, IL.

Born May 6, 1943, in Rochester, IL, son of Lester Ray, Sr. and Helen Sexton Funderburk. From age 1 lived in rural Edinburg attending Edinburg schools through his junior year, then graduating from Greenville High School, Greenville IL. Bob attended Greenville College and Kaskaskia College. He began his food service career working at the Bel Air Restaurant in Greenville, IL, and later working for food service management companies as a hospital food manager. In 1970, Bob leased the Hi De Ho Restaurant in Carlyle, IL, purchasing it three years later along with the motel. He later added a banquet room and new motel rooms as well as an off premise catering service. He operated the Hi De Ho business until selling it in 1987.

Bob helped start Circle B Steakhouse in Greenville, IL in 1985. One year later he assumed full ownership and operated it until 2008. In addition, he operated LuBob’s Family Restaurant in Greenville, IL from 1989 until present.

Bob was an active Jaycee and served as President of the Carlyle Chapter, as well as serving as member of the Carlyle Park Board. In addition, Bob served on the Carlyle High School vocational advisory board. From 1997 to 2009 Bob served as trustee on the Kaskaskia College Board. He was a member of the American Quarterhorse Association and National Cutting Horse Association. Bob had a lifelong passion for good horses.

Bob was most proud of his children and all of their accomplishments.

Preceded in death by parents and sisters Mary Lou (Vernon) Moore of Fort Worth, TX, Helen (Dwight) Anderson of Sprigfield, IL, brothers Lester Ray, Jr. Funderburk (Helen), of Charlestown, WV and William Thomas (Tom) Funderburk of Pocahontas, IL. Survived by wife, Debra Kapp Funderburk of Carlyle, IL, children Tricia (Mike) Billhartz of Breese, IL, Robert L. Funderburk, II (Sandy) of Greenville, IL, Tim Funderburk (Hope) of Eureka, IL, Danielle Funderburk of Flanagan, IL, Lucas Funderburk (Laura) of Tyngsboro, MA, Cati Barth (Chris) of Greenville, IL and brother Alfred Richard Funderburk (Kay) of Taylorville, IL.

He is also survived by grandchildren Alex Meissner, Faye Meissner, Kristin Gerdes, Amanda Zinkgraf, Zoe Hayes, Sophia Funderburk, Abram Funderburk, Mia Funderburk, Brennan Edens, Kora Edens, Aubry Edens, Lincoln Funderburk, and Brody Barth.

Bob’s family will welcome visitors from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 and 10-11 a.m. on Friday, September 23 at the First Christian Church in Greenville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 23 at the First Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob’s name can be made to the First Christian Church of Greenville and will be received at the visitation or by mail, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville, Illinois 62246.

