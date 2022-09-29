Robert M. Dauderman, age 89 of Alhambra, IL, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

He was born on Monday, January 23, 1933, in Alhambra, IL, the son of Melville and Julia (nee McCalla) Dauderman.

On Monday, June 23, 1952, he married Carol Lee (nee Barnes) Dauderman who passed away on January 17, 2016.

He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Churchmen’s Brotherhood, Past President; Retired Alhambra Volunteer Firemen; Masonic Lodge #355, A.F. & A.M. (Masons) Marine, IL; Illinois Funeral Directors Association; Past President of the Madison County Funeral Directors Association; Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals; President of the Salem Cemetery Association; Madison County Deputy Coroner, since 1970’s; Past President of the Madison County Housing Authority 1988-1990; Board of Director of the Alhambra Grantfork Telephone Co.; American Legion Post #1147, Alhambra, IL.

Robert “Bob” Dauderman was born in Alhambra Township and lived there all his life. He attended Alhambra High School, and graduated from Highland High School in 1950. He graduated from Hohenschuh Carpenter College of Mortuary Business, St. Louis, Missouri, in 1951 and became a licensed funeral director in 1955. He worked for Kassly Funeral Home, East St. Louis, before joining the United States Army with duty during the Korean Conflict from March, 1953, until being honorably discharged in February, 1955, as a Corporal, US Army. In 1956, he opened Dauderman West End Mortuary, Alhambra, which also included an ambulance business. In 1957, he opened Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel; then in 1963, he purchased R. F. Dauderman & Halleman Funeral Home, Alhambra. He owned and operated Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra and Hamel, as well as Dauderman Monument Sales. In addition, he founded, owned and operated Galaxy Restaurant, Alhambra, IL, from 1963-1985. In 2013, he retired as a funeral director and monument salesmen to devote all of his time to his dear wife Carol.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Susan Jo “Susi” (Kenneth) Miller, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Cindy Lee (Gary) Henschen, Alhambra, IL

Son – Joseph Robert “Joe” (Deanna) Dauderman, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Nicholas (Anna) Henschen, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Chad (Tara) Schuster, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Amy (Partner-Bain Bassett) Henschen, New Douglas, IL

Grandchild – Gena (Ryan) Hodapp, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Robert J. “Bobby” (Kelsey) Dauderman, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Michael Dauderman, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Krista Miller, Saint Louis, MO

Great Grandchild – Raiden

Great Grandchild – Beau

Great Grandchild – Bradley

Great Grandchild – Wyatt

Great Grandchild – Brenna

Great Grandchild – Malachi

Great Grandchild – Harper

Great Grandchild – Brielle

Great Grandchild – Kade

Great Grandchild – Luke

Great Grandchild – Cole

Sister – Julann P. Hastings, Alhambra, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Melville O. Dauderman – Died 8/25/1972

Mother – Julia E. (nee McCalla) Dauderman – Died 7/26/1991

Wife – Carol L. (nee Barnes) Dauderman – Died 1/17/2016

Brother – Morris K. Dauderman – Died 12/15/1968

Brother-In-Law – Bertice V. Hastings – Died 7/7/2008

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL, with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, Alhambra, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Cemetery Association.