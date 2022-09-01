Robert P. “Rob” Siegman, age 44, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

He was born August 10, 1978 in Breese, a son of Blanche, nee Vollmer, Schwarz of Breese, and the late Paul Siegman.

In addition to his mother, Blanche, Rob is survived by his step-father, Brian Schwarz of Breese; wife, Felicity, nee Coursey, Siegman of Breese whom he married September 25, 2021 in Alhambra; children, Olivia Siegman, Cheyenne Wiese, and Aiden Siegman; granddaughter, Ophelia Siegman; siblings, John (Tony Badstebner) Siegman of Highland, Jennifer (Jeremy) Leath of Breese, and Conrad Schwarz of Breese; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Terry (Dora) Fickinger of Alhambra; sisters-in-law and brothersin-law, Corissa (Mark Franco) Dollahite of Highland and Jeffery (Nicole) Coursey of Brooklyn, NY; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews.

Rob was preceded in death by his father, Paul Siegman; grandparents John (Rose) Siegman and Robert (Mary Jane) Vollmer; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rob was employed at Clinton Seamless Guttering for 19 years and worked as a crew leader. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, working with his hands building furniture, cooking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Monday, September 5, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to an Educational Fund for his children (checks payable to Felicity Siegman) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.