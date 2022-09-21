Thomas Dale Shrewsbury

Thomas (Tom) Dale Shrewsbury, 75, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at his home in Greenville, IL surrounded by family. He was born to R. Dale and Bertha Lou (Fowlkes) Shrewsbury in Rapid City, SD on September 3, 1947.

Tom was raised in Rapid City, SD and later moved to Deadwood, SD. His father owned and operated a bowling alley and later a Texaco Gas Station. Tom graduated from Deadwood High School, SD in 1965.

After high school, he moved to Minnesota where he attended college. He then moved to Illinois where he met and married Christine (Quillinan) Shrewsbury in September 1976. They had two daughters, Francine and Colleen.

Tom worked for the Village of Hebron, IL for 22 years and held a rural water way license from the State of Illinois.

Tom was a member of the McHenry, Illinois Masonic Lodge #158. He was a dedicated member and became a Master Mason in 1986 and a Master of the Lodge in 1991. Tom became a member of Freeport Scottish Rite. He was a dedicated member of Tebala Shrine Temple of Rockford, IL where he was Potentate in 1999. He was a member of McHenry County Shrine Club and Tebala Mini-Bikes.

Tom moved to Gillette, WY after retirement where he met Deb Heying. They married in December 2020, in Greenville, IL.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, R. Dale and Bertha Lou.

He is survived by his wife, Debra, of Greenville, IL; his daughters, Francine (Brian Battaglia) Shrewsbury of Greenville, IL and Colleen Shrewsbury of Greenville, IL; and two grandsons, Connor and Tyler Battaglia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Masonic Blue Lodge, McHenry Lodge 158 A.F. & A.M., 1309 N. Court, McHenry, IL 60050 and/or Tebala Shrine Temple, 7910 Newburg Road, Rockford, IL 61108.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts as both organizations were an important part of his life.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.