Valerian G. “Val” Theising, age 92, of Germantown, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born July 4, 1930 in Germantown, a son of the late George and Rose, nee Linnemann, Theising.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Theising; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted (Clare) Elling; grandson-in-law, Kenny Becker, Jr.; and brothers-in-law and sisters-inlaw, Jim (Ruth) Elling, Irvin (Shirley) Elling, Dorothy Cunningham, and Raymond (Dorris) Elling.

Val is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene Theising, nee Elling, of Germantown, whom he married August 3, 1954 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle; children, Teresa (Joe) Schomaker of Carlyle, Diane (Gene) Schomaker of Germantown, James (Ruth) Theising of Germantown, Rose (Dennis) Linnemann of Germantown, Kathy Theising of Jacksonville, Bob (Nicolasa) Theising of Irvington, Mike Theising of Germantown, Julie (Bob) Kues of Aviston, and Lori Novy of Germantown; grandchildren, Tracy Becker, Connie (Mike) Vaughn, Brenda (Dave) Aeschbacher, Becky (Tom) Klostermann, Donna (Shane) Reymond, Kelly (fiancé Travis Henkel) Knox, Paul (Erica) Schomaker, Jim (special friend, Sara) Schomaker, Tom Schomaker, Lisa (Jeremy) Huels, Deanna (Seth) Beel, Emily (Brandon) Ratermann, Melissa (Eric) Quandt, Amanda (Blain) Bryan, Patrick Sommer, Jacob (Paige) Theising, Angelo Theising, Andrew (special friend, Trisha Johnson) Rensing, Megan Rensing, Brett Potthast, and Elizabeth Novy; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joan Theising of Germantown, Margie (Larry) Grapperhaus of Pekin, and Joe Cunningham of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Val was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War, and upon completion of his service, he transferred to the United States Air Force Reserves. He retired as meat cutter from Scott Air Force Base and continued meat cutting part time at I.G.A. Val was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, Northern Nut Growers, Carlyle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3523, and the Germantown American Legion Post 325. Val was proud to be part of the Honor Flight of 2019 to share in a day of honor at our Nation’s Memorials with fellow veterans. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, reading, listening to George Portz and the Friends of Bluegrass, grafting trees, and he loved to socialize; he never met a stranger and loved to spend time with his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Irene Theising) or in the form of Masses to St. Boniface Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

