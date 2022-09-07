Wilma Ruth Vicena, 97, formerly of Panama, passed away on August 7, 2022, at St. Annes Hospital in Seattle, Washington.

Wilma was born on September 24, 1924, in Polk City, IA, the daughter of Elizabeth and Harold Waldo.

She graduated from Polk City High School in 1941. Wilma married Steve Vicena in July of 1946, and after a time living in Chicago, they moved to Panama in July of 1949. They had many great years together.

Wilma lived in her beloved home in Panama for 65 years, and she was a devoted member of the Panama Methodist Church. Everyone in the community knew Wilma as a kind and generous person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. In 2015 she moved to Vashon Island, WA, to live with her daughter Sherri and her husband Matt. Wilma spent her days watching the birds, admiring the flowers in the garden, embroidering, reading hundreds of books on her well-loved Kindle, and she especially enjoyed her tea and cookies every day at 4 o’clock sharp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve Vicena; and her daughter, Lynnette Stewart.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Matt) Mask; her son-in-law, Dave Stewart; and her grandchildren, Scott (Angie) Stewart, Meghan Stewart, Erin (Erik) Hahn, Hunter Mask, and Jack Mask.

Graveside Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Union Cemetery in Panama.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Wilma’s name to: Habitat for Humanity (Habitat.org), 285 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Suite 2700, Atlanta, GA 30303, or the Union Cemetery Association, PO Box 760, Panama, IL 62077.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Panama with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Wilma, or to offer condolences to her family.