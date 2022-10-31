Ann L. Gasser, age 83 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Greenville Free Methodist Youth (FMY) or Durley Scholarships. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.