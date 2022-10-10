Bernadette “Bernie” Lowe, age 71, of Carlyle passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born in Vergennes, Illinois on April 27, 1951 the daughter of James and Rose (Schneider) Szczeblewski. She married Gary Lowe at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer on June 27, 1969.

In addition to her husband of 53 years, she is survived by her children: Candice “Candy” Lowe and fiancé Ben Maxey of Carlyle, Heath Lowe and wife Molly of Keyesport, Heidi Schroeder and husband Brad of Germantown, Lance Lowe and special friend April of Carlyle; thirteen grandchildren: Dylan (Parker), Jaydan, Cailey, Maddox, Dylan (Dakota), Tyler, Hunter, Austin, Olyvia, Craig, Easton, Tristin, Sophie, Cam, and Landon; great grandchildren: Ledger, Rylee, Cameron, and Braylin; her siblings: Joyce (Craig) Huelsmann, Carla (Mike) Sanders, Cecilia Szczeblewski, Lucy (Mark) Zartman, Rita Szczeblewski, Cynthia (Shaun) Will, Sandra (Joseph) Koch, Rhonda (Ronnie) Becker and Kathryn Szczeblewski; brothers: Guy (Nettie) Szczeblewski, Jay (Dana) Szczeblewski and Clay (Tracy) Szczeblewski; her in-laws: Roy Grayling, Linda Szczeblewski, Bernard Lowe Ruth Ann Hopper, and Edna Lowe, Nancy Lowe; and their best friends, Larry and Claudia Baker.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and son, Craig Lowe; brothers: Ernie Szczeblewski and Tom Szczeblewski; sister, Penny Grayling; in-laws: Leroy Lowe, Roy Lowe, Lavern Lowe, Gene Lowe, and Jerry Hopper.

Bernie was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Carlyle. She worked at De Moulin Bros & Co in Greenville where she was a seamstress and manager for the last 45 years. She enjoyed spending her time antiquing, the Thursday and Friday night dinner dates, and spending time with her family. She always looked forward to and enjoyed the annual sister’s trip. Bernie was the glue that held her family together and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she was very active in all of their events. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 8:00 until 9:45 AM at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. Memorials made in memory of Bernie are suggested to the American Heart Association and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.