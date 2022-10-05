Bernard G. Heiligenstein, 93 of Carlyle, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Trenton Village in Trenton, Illinois.

Mr. Heiligenstein was born in Freeburg, Illinois on October 17, 1928, a son of the late F.X. and Ida, nee Sintzel, Heiligenstein. He married Lois A. Rix on June 14, 1958, and she preceded him in death on May 30, 2013.

Barney is survived by two daughters – Sarah Buckles and husband Jim, and Muzette Heiligenstein, all of Breese, IL; two sons – Joseph Heiligenstein and wife Ann of Trenton and Steve Heiligenstein and wife Susan of rural Carlyle; and six grandchildren – Corinne Buckles, Wren and Piper Heiligenstein, Alayna Brandmeyer, and Sylvia and Emma Heiligenstein. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Heiligenstein; his parents, F.X. and Ida Heiligenstein; a son – Thomas Heiligenstein on April 23, 1994; three brothers, Rev. F.X. Heiligenstein, John Heiligenstein, and Joseph “Toby” Heiligenstein; and 4 sisters, Marie Wolf, Gertrude Shoemaker, Helen Voellinger, and Magdalen Janssen.

Barney’s wit and wisdom allowed him to tell tales about the remarkable life he lived. While attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, he pitched for the Salukis baseball team. After a stint in the minor leagues, he joined the United States Air Force. Captain Heiligenstein went on to be a flight instructor during the Korean War. Barney graduated from St. Louis University School of Law and worked as an attorney in Carlyle for over 50 years. He served on the Mater Dei High School board and was instrumental in creating the Mater Dei Foundation. He also served as a volunteer fireman and later trustee for the Carlyle Fire Protection District. Mr. Heiligenstein was a member of St. Mary Church in Carlyle and Carlyle Knights of Columbus Council 1382. He had many hobbies and interests, including hunting and fishing, golfing, and following Mater Dei High School sports.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, and on Tuesday, October 11, from 8:30 – 10:00 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Heiligenstein are suggested to the Mater Dei Foundation. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.