Carolyn E. Holtmann, age 84, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese.

She was born October 9, 1938 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Gertrude, nee Winter, and Joseph Kohrmann, Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cletus “Skeets” Holtmann, whom she married September 7, 1959 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and he died February 14, 2002; siblings, Florence (Richard) Jansen, Lorraine (Alfred “Pete”) Linnemann, Mildred (Raymond “Bucky”) Boeckmann, Mary Jane (Edward “Artie”) Thoele, and Marilyn (Virgil) Beckmann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clara Kohrmann, Sep Brueggemann, Diane Kohrmann, Elsie (Raymond) Schmitt, Herb (Elvera) Schmitt, and Ralph Holtmann.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Curt (Connie) Holtmann of Highland, Cathy (Allen) Rakers of Germantown, Carl (Michelle) Holtmann of Kent, WA, and Chad (Monica) Holtmann of Trenton; grandchildren, Taylor (Josh) Edmonds, Corinne (friend Tanner Klote) Holtmann and Reid Holtmann, Myranda (Troy) Weber and Alex (Morgan) Rakers, Lindsey (friend Alex Klein) Eaton, Sean Read, Summer (friend Brian Grabner) Read, Kylie Holtmann, and Sophie Holtmann; great-grandchildren, Jack, Carter, and Baby Edmonds, Carson, Landry, and Cash Weber; Amelia and Henry Rakers; siblings, Robert Kohrmann of Albers, Sally Brueggemann, Roger Kohrmann, Joseph Kohrmann, Joann (Jim) Haake all of Germantown; a sister-in-law Marilyn Holtmann of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Germantown. She formerly operated an in-home day care for many years, worked as a cook at Germantown Elementary School, and along with her husband Skeets, were foster parents to many children over a five-year period. In addition, Carolyn was an avid quilter and enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

Memorial Mass will be Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Monday, October 24, 2022 from 8:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Boniface Catholic Church Quilt Committee and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.