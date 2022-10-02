Carrie Martha Girod, 75, of Carlyle, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese. She was born February 28, 1947 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Eugene and Mildred, nee Miller, LeForest. She married Ronald Girod November 7, 1964 in Battle Creek, MI and he survives in Carlyle.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Larry) LaLena of Lombard, IL; daughter-in-law, Darla Girod of Auburn, IL; three grandchildren, Ronald Girod III, Krystal Girod, and Marcella Gundlach; one great-granddaughter, Cheyanne Herrera; and her siblings, Diane Kohler, James LeForest, Sandy Oakland, Thomas Wilson, and Cindy Wilson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Girod, Jr.

Mrs. Girod was a homemaker and loved crocheting, scrapbooking, quilting, sewing, and making crafts.

Visitation for Carrie will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle with Pastor Jason McIntosh officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and will be received at the funeral home.

