Connie Davis, age 65 of Centralia, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Connie was born in Nashville, Tennessee on June 4, 1957, a daughter of Donald Lee and Gloria (nee Davis) Davis. Connie was a very warm and caring person who loved her family and friends. She looked forward to visits from her loved ones, holidays with her family, and sending and receiving cards. Connie enjoyed going to work at the workshop, and she loved to get pampered at the beauty salon. She also loved cats and Charlie Brown.

Connie is survived by her mother, Gloria Davis of Nashville; her siblings, Jeannie Helton (Robert) of Athens, Alabama, Cathy Radake (Toney) of Addieville; Tim Davis (Robyn) of Centralia, Dennis Davis (Bridgette) of Centralia; Darrell Davis (partner Erica Karbowiak) of Belleville, and Lee Davis (Hayley) of Waterloo; many friends at Bryan Manor, numerous nieces and nephews, and other friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Lee Davis, and her grandparents, John and Bertha Davis.

A Funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231, at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, and on Wednesday morning from 10:00 – 11:30 AM.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.