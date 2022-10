Darlene M. (Disch) Rainville, age 73 of Keyesport, Illinois passed away at her home Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation or the Bond County Humane Society.