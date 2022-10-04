Dolores Ann Lampe, age 90, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born September 18, 1932 in Trenton, a daughter of the late Otto and Clara, nee Daniel, Kues.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Lampe, whom she married November 29, 1951 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and who died January 11, 1999; brothers, Joseph (Marge) Kues, Edmund (Mary Ellen) Kues, Urban (“Dot”) Kues, Daniel (Grace) Kues, and Cyril “John” (Doris) Kues; sisters, Klara Kues, Johanna (Vic) VonHatten, Sylvia (Robert) Ratermann, Mary Jane (Otto) Korte, Elizabeth (Ralph) Spihlmann, and Martha (Ray) Baird; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Benedict Lampe, Pauline (John) Wolters, Marie (Lavern) Litteken, Bernice (Eugene) VonHatten, and Isabelle (Clarence) Holtmann.

Dolores is survived by her children, Donald (Janice) Lampe of Aviston, Patricia (David) Becker of Bartelso, Diane (Michael) Mueller of Bartelso, Dale (Karen) Lampe of Aviston, Mary Lampe of Sevierville, TN, and Nancy (Steve) Koelz of Aviston; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ralph (Florence) Lampe of Aviston and Dolly Lampe of Breese; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dolores retired after twenty years from Wesclin School as the Head Cook in 1992. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality in Trenton, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston, and Aviston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1239.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9:30 – 11:15 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Memorial Garden at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Masses, or Jared Burke Foundation and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

