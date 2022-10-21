Elizabeth Emma Boehne, age 92, of Hoffman, died peacefully at 7:06 pm on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St.Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family.

Elizabeth Emma (Rueter) Boehne was born on July 20, 1930, in rural Shattuc, Illinois, daughter of Ernst and Olinda (Tyberendt) Rueter. She was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin on July 27, 1930, and also confirmed on April 18, 1943, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She married Edwin G. Boehne on October 17, 1954, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and they were blessed with 52 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 22, 2007.

Mrs. Boehne is survived by her loving children including two daughters, Carla Hanon and husband, Jerry, of Ashley, and Shirlene Luebbers and husband, Michael, of Hoffman; and five sons, Marvin Boehne and wife, Debbie, of Centralia; Kelvin Boehne and wife, Bon, of Okeechobee, Florida; Nathan Boehne and Tara Gustafson, of Carlyle; James Boehne and wife, Cheryl, of Carlyle; and Loren Boehne and wife, Rhonda, of Iuka. She is also survived by fifteen cherished grand-children: Christopher Boehne of Dupo; Klete Boehne and wife, Angie, of Goreville; Corinne Foster and husband, Chad, of Beckemeyer; Eric Hanon of Centralia; Jeremy Hanon and wife, Melissa, of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Laura Moore; Ashley Ehlers and fiance, Bryan Dauterive of Huntington Beach, California; Seth Luebbers and wife, Stephanie, of Carlyle; Stephen Luebbers and wife, Bethany, of Troy; Jarett Boehne and wife, Alicia, of Centralia; Stuart Hanon and wife, Amy, of Macon, Georgia; Kayla Tate and husband, Jacob, of Carlyle; Tyson Boehne and girlfriend, Brie Paulsmeyer of O’Fallon; and Madison Boehne and Parker Boehne of Iuka; and twenty-one treasured great-grandchildren: Kaleb Lambert, Emma Venne, Harry Moore, Alex Boehne, Carson Foster, Carly Foster, Mackenzie Boehne, Charlie Moore, Claire Boehne, Tyrus Boehne, Hattie Ehlers, Sawyer Luebbers, Savannah Hanon, Knoxx Boehne, Elowen Luebbers, Lena Hanon, Kasen Luebbers, Griffin Tate, Nash Hanon, Hayes Luebbers, and Greyson Tate.

Mrs. Boehne is also survived by two sisters, Erna Boehne, of Hoffman, and Anita Altenbaumer and husband, Rev. James Altenbaumer, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; a brother, Lawrence Rueter and wife, Marilyn, of Centralia; one sister-in-law, Edie Boehne of North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Mrs. Boehne was preceded in death by her brother, Martin Rueter; six sisters-inlaw, Amanda Kottmeyer, Bernice Boehne, Mildred Boehne, Hilda Nottmeyer, Mary Ann Hanenberger, and Bernice Terry; and eight brothers-inlaw, Theodore Boehne, Albert Kottmeyer, Gilbert Nottmeyer, Oliver Hanenberger, Walter Boehne, Charles Boehne, Robert Terry, and Paul Boehne.

Mrs. Boehne was a faithful member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, where she was active in the Ladies Aid, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and the Quilting Group. She was also active in the former Red Hatters Group from Hoffman. Mrs. Boehne was a homemaker and was known in the Hoffman area for her delicious homemade cinnamon rolls and bread. She had spent many years babysitting in her home. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, making hand-made quilts, and spending time with her family. Mrs. Boehne is lovingly remembered by her family for her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and to her family, church, and friends. She was generous with her time and always made you feel loved. The quilts she made for her family are cherished mementos of her hard-working hands, creative spirit, and talented mind. Many of her quilts were donated to auctions at Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School in Centralia and Trinity Lutheran School in Hoffman. She enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and college basketball games and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

She was compassionate, cheerful, friendly, and thoughtful. Her gentle spirit and dedicated work ethic are part of the loving example set for her family. Her steadfast faith, perseverance, quiet strength, and kindness are her legacy. We praise God that He provided us with a beautiful example of a faithful child of God. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman with Pastor Brett Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 pm at the Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle on Monday, October 24, 2022, or from 9 to 11 am on Tuesday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hoffman Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School or the donor’s choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Bassen family be visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.