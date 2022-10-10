Genevia M. Adcock, widow of Gene O. Adcock, aged 87 and Woman’ Professional Circuit Fisherwoman’s Champion, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Willow Brook in Vandalia.

Funeral Services will be at Noon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, with Darryl Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donnell-Wiegand from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time. For those who desire memorials in Genevia’s memory may be made to the Greenville First Christian Church or Sara Bush Lincoln Hospice.

Genevia Mae Worstell, the daughter of William John Worstell and Amelia Charlier Worstell, was born on June 4, 1935, south of Greenville. Genevia attended country schools including the Millersburg , Pleasant Mound, Plant, and Terrapin Ridge 1 room schools. She quit school at the age of 12 to help her mother care for her 8 siblings.

Genevia and Gene O. Adcock were united in marriage on October 30, 1951, when she was 16 and they enjoyed over 67 years together before his death on January 6, 2019. They are the parents of their 6 children, five of whom survive: Connie M. Earnest of Greenville, Diana L. (Randy) Oglesby of Greenville, Dennis G. (Ann) Adcock of Grantfork, Daniel W. (Ellen) Adcock of Collinsville, Karla G. Stone of Keyesport, son-in-law Michael Koonce, 14 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

After raising her family of 6 children, Geneva worked for DeMoulin Brothers for 4 years in the pressing room. She was ann, dispatcher and matron at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department for Sheriff William Willeford. Geneva worked at McDonald’s for several years. Geneva enjoyed fishing and soon became a professional. She won a 150 horsepower Ranger boat and trailer in the Florida Bass-N- Gals Tournament which was one of many contests that she entered and won.

Genevia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, daughter Janet D. (Michael) Koonce, great grandchild Xaivore, and two son-in laws: Bob Earnest and Mike Stone. Genevia is also the last of her generation being preceeded in death by her eight siblings: sisters: Ola Wiess, Eugene Morrow, and brothers: Donald at birth, William, Glenn, Delmar, Art, and Ray Worstell.

Genevia was a faithful member of the First Christian Church.