Gloria Ann Stout, 85, of Greenville, IL., passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lutheran Care Center, in Altamont, IL.

She was born August 22, 1937, in Carrier Mills, IL to Willie and Julia (Maller) Williams. She married Donald R. Stout on April 19, 1957. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2000.

Gloria moved to Greenville in 1960 when her husband took a teaching job. She worked for a short time in the school library and at the Children’s Corner on the town square. She was primarily a homemaker who took that job to heart. She always put her family first and was content in being in the background and letting everyone else shine. When her husband was a coach, she only missed one game in his entire career and never missed one single game of her son’s coaching career. She was an avid fan of the Comets, Vandals, and Hearts. One of her favorite things to do, was to ring the cow bell at the games. She loved to listen to Elvis Presley music, and she believed strongly in the Lord and put him first in life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; a brother, Fred Williams, and a sister, Juliene Clift.

She is survived by her son, John Stout and his wife Natalie of St. Elmo, IL; granddaughter, Stefanie Crumbley and husband Jarad, of Villa Rica GA; grandson, Austin Stout and wife Amanda, of Effingham, IL; a sister, Robbie Smith and husband, George, of Golconda, IL; and five great grandchildren, Carter, Easton, Ansley, Audrey, and Oliver.

Visitation: 9:30 – 11:00 am., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Smith Grove Baptist Church, 949 Airport Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral: 11:00 am., following the visitation, at Smith Grove Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Smith Grove Cemetery, across from the church.

As the church was a big part of Gloria’s life, memorials may be sent to Amazing Grace Fellowship, Smith Grove Baptist Church, 949 Airport Road, Greenville, IL 62246 or the Lutheran Care Center, 702 W. Cumberland Road, Altamont, IL 62411, in lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.