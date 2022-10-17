James A. “Junior” Foss, Jr., age 37, of Breese, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Irvington.

He was born October 17, 1984 in Jacksonville, FL, a son of Jenny, nee Willis, Foss of Jacksonville, FL and the late James A. Foss, Sr.

In addition to his father, Junior was preceded in death by his grandfather, James “Smokey” Martin and uncle, William “Buddy” Willis, Jr.

Junior is survived by his mother; girlfriend, Erica Moorhead of Highland and her son, Archie Moorhead; sister, Virginia “V” Foss of Breese; niece, Juvina Bass-Winfield of St. Louis, great-niece, Avianna Queen; grandmother, Thelma “Meme” Hewitt of Jacksonville, FL; uncle, Gary (Wendy) Willis of Carlyle; cousin, Beth Willis of Breese; step-father, Terry Edwards of Jacksonville, FL; fur-niece, Tahtah; and numerous other uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Junior was employed at Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon working as a paint mixer and forklift operator and he was also employed at Applebee’s in Breese. He was a member of the Baptist Faith and he enjoyed camping, hiking, side by side and 4-wheeler riding, and thought of himself as a master chef because of his love for cooking and grilling. You could often find Junior at Carlyle Lake and he captured almost every moment of life with his camera. Junior was very family oriented and cherished his time spent with his friends and family making memories.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Rev. Scott Broughton officiating.

A Celebration of Life will follow the Memorial Service at a Carlyle Lake Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family, checks payable to Virginia Foss, and will be received at the service or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.