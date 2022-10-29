James Elmer Baehr, age 82, of New Baden passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Shiloh. He was born on October 26, 1940, in Breese, IL, the son of Oliver and Viola (Zimmermann) Baehr.

He is survived by his children: Chris Lampe and husband Dave of Bartelso and Steve Baehr and wife Michelle of Breese; granddaughter, Courtney Herzing; step-grandchildren: Ashley Lampe, Matt Lampe, Hannah Peek, and Chloe Peek; great grandchildren: Gracyn, Nora, and Cece Eversgerd and Brylee and Bria Lampe; his brother, Gary Baehr and wife Judy; special friend, Patsy Hodges; his former wife, Joann Baehr and special friend Don Mueller; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his mother and father he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Margaret Dall; sisters-in-law: Norma Masterson, Judy Singler, and Mary Loepker; brothers-in-law: Dick Book, Jessie Mills, and Ronnie Singler; aunts: Leona Davis and Doris Rendall; uncles: Elmer Zimmermann and Leroy Baehr.

James was the owner and operator of James Baehr Truck Service and while the trucking industry was his life he was involved in many other business and clubs. He was the former owner of New Baden Ready Mix and co-owner of New Baden Grain. He was a member and former president of the New Baden Chamber of Commerce, member of the New Baden Jaycees, and Trenton Masonic Lodge #109. In his free time he enjoyed socializing at all of his favorite places, especially the New Baden Legion and Fuehne’s Tavern.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 until the time of services on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials are suggested to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.

