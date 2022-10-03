Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Holzinger, 58, of Highland, IL, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, with his wife by his side.

He was born November 6, 1963, to Laverne “Butch” and Sharon (nee Landolt) Holzinger, in Highland, IL. On June 7, 2003, he married Jennifer Cable in Trenton, IL.

He was a member of Mosaic Church, Highland, IL. Jeff was an avid bowler; bowling in leagues throughout the years. He also worked as a flagman at Highland Speedway in his younger days.

Above all Jeff put his family first, playing catch or practicing baseball with his sons, attending the boys’ sporting events; watching them play baseball. An honest, hardworking man, Jeff was dedicated to his wife and sons. He was a huge Nascar fan and St. Louis Cardinal’s fan. Jeff enjoyed a good card game; with spades and euchre being his favorite, playing cards all night after Christmas.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Jennifer Holzinger, Highland, IL; sons, Tyler Holzinger and Connor Holzinger, Highland, IL; parents, Laverne “Butch” and Sharon Holzinger, Highland, IL; brother, Jerry (Hillarie) Holzinger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Cora Cable; sister-in-law, Rebecca (Douglas) Horstmann; brother-in-law, Ronald (Nancy) Cable Jr; uncle, Sylvester (Della Gene) Holzinger; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.

Memorials may be made to the National Diabetes Foundation

Visitation: Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, October 7, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, October 7, 2022, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, ILClergy: Pastor Matt Embry, Mosaic Church, Highland, IL

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL