Kenneth D. Myers, age 75 of Greenville, passed away 5:36 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 in the Emergency Room at HSHS Holy Family in Greenville.

Funeral 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Greenville First Christian Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday 4 – 8 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to Eden’s Glory, First Christian Church Benevolence Fund, or the Bond County Antique Machinery Club. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.