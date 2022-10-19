Kent L. Weiss, 75, of (Millersburg) Pocahontas, IL, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born March 17, 1947, to Paul and Helen (nee Sugg) Weiss at St. Joseph Hospital in

Highland. On May 6, 1983, he married Vicky White in Edwardsville, IL.

Kent went into the Laborer field in 1965, graduated Greenville High School in 1966, eventually being drafted into the United States Army, and sent to Vietnam from 1967-1968 in the 63 rd Signal Battalion. Upon his return from Vietnam, Kent went back to being a Laborer. He belonged to Laborers Local 397, was a Trustee of the Retiree Board, then merged with Local 680, where he served as Secretary and Treasurer. He went to work for Ford Motor Company in 1955, where he was better known as “Chip”, and was a member of the UAW Local 325. He was the Mayor of Pierron for 12 years, and Trustee for two years, a member of the American Legion; Commander in Chief in Pocahontas, a member of the Highland VFW, a member of the Millersburg Wildcats, and a Hug Cemetery Board member.

Kent loved playing cards, golfing and going to the casino. He was a man of many talents, and a friend to everyone; he never knew a stranger. Above all he loved his family, adored his dog,

lovingly named Walter Payton Manning, and was a good husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen Weiss; daughter, Lisa Towell; brother-in-law, Robert Mosley; nephew, Christopher Gramlich; father-in-law, Harry “Smoke” White; mother-in-law, Midge White; friends of the family, Albert & Irene McIntyre. Kent is survived by his wife of 39 years, Vicky Weiss, Pocahontas, IL; sons, Brian (Christie Bleier) Weiss, Chad (Stacey) Weiss, Jay (Kristine) Weiss, Jason (Carla) Baublitz; grandchildren, Alex, Drake, Maddie, Jordin, Gracie, Presley, Evie, Austin, Tyler, Dylan, Lauren; great grandchildren, Aiden and Greyson; siblings, Kay Mosley, Jerry “Corndog” Weiss, Janet (Glenn) Wernle, Kevin Weiss, Julie (Rodney) Childerson; brother-in-law, Mike (Nancy) Haberer; sisters-in-law, Barb Murphy, LuAnn (Danny) Halloran; many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 1104, for the Veterans Memorial in Pocahontas.

Visitation: Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Friday, October 21, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Chuck Kurfman, Pastor, Highland Hope United Methodist Church

Interment: Robinson Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.