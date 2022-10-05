Mary C. “Cathy” Lohman, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Highland Healthcare Center.

She was born December 2, 1951 in Peoria, a daughter of the late David and Rosie, nee Powell, Kendall.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Willie Kendall and David Kendall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Leona, nee Vollet, Lohman; and sisters-in-law and brothers-inlaw, Michelle Kendall, Bill Hamann, Mike Bell, Virginia “Ginny” (Melvin) Kreiter, Ruth Ann “Dolly” (Bud) Warnecke, Frederick (Jackie) Lohman, Mary Louise “Picky” (Joe) Haynes, Angela “Red” (Dr. Francis) Richardson, and Clara “Cuffie” (Jerome “Jersey”) Hustedde.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Terry Lohman, of Trenton, whom she married January 30, 1970 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston; sons, Shawn (Heather) Lohman of New Baden, Nathan Lohman of Highland, and Neil (Laura) Lohman of St. Rose; grandchildren, Elexus (Austin) Thurman and Aspen (special friend Tyler “TJ” Sudja) Lohman, Madison and Reagan Lohman; siblings, Linda Hamann of Caseyville, Faye (Donald) Von Hatten of Trenton, Diane Bell of Trenton, Hazel (Steven) Taylor of Waynesville, MO, Richard Kendall of Lebanon, Steve Kendall of Florida, and Royce (Annette) Kendall of Mt. Vernon; sister-in-law, Phyllis Kendall of Aviston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cathy retired after 32 years from Trenton IGA. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston. Cathy was a Hallmark and Christmas Ornament Collector and was very committed and dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Friedman presiding.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Clinton County Snack Pack Program and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St., Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.