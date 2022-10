Mildred “Millie” E. Balla, 84, of Donnellson, IL passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:14 p.m. at Montgomery Nursing & Rehab in Taylor Springs, IL. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Rev. Ralph Ward will officiate. Burial will be in Donnellson Cemetery in Donnellson, IL.

Mrs. Balla was born on January 19, 1938, in Tuscola, IL, to the late Henry & Elda (Riepshoff) Meffert. She was a 1955 Graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL. She married Daniel R. Balla, on November 27, 1955, in Coffeen, IL. He preceded on January 4, 2000. Mrs. Balla was a Farm Wife, Homemaker, an Election Judge, a volunteer at Hillsboro Area Hospital and was Treasurer for Donnellson Cemetery in Donnellson, IL. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Donnellson, IL and she loved the outdoors, mowing, gardening, canning, baking and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mrs. Balla is survived by three children, Barb (husband, Denny) Winkler of Donnellson, IL, Sandy (husband, Mark) Becker of Quincy, IL, and Danny L. (wife, Tammy) Balla of Donnellson, IL; nine grandchildren, Jason Winkler, Amber DeMartini, Ivy Balla, Seth Balla, Sarah Lafond, Nathaniel Becker, Ethan Becker, Eric Becker & Jesse Balla and seven great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Balla was preceded in death by two sons, David Balla on July 9, 1999 and John Balla on April 3, 2016 and one brother, Marvin Meffert.

Memorials are suggest to Donnellson Cemetery Mowing Fund; Paws Care or St. Jude.