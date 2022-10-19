Niala F. Keilbach, age 95 of Highland, IL, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tulsa, OK.

She was born on Saturday, September 24, 1927, in rural St. Jacob, IL, the daughter of Edwin and Rosa (nee Hencke) Wiesemeyer.

On Wednesday, June 2, 1948, she married Morris R. Keilbach at the E & R Church, Highland, by Rev. Fred C. Alldrich.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, Helvetia Sharpshooters Society, Highland; VFW Post 5694-Auxiliary, Highland.

Mrs. Keilbach was born on the family farm in rural St. Jacob, IL; at age 5 her family moved to the Pierron, IL area. She attended Highland High School, then worked for Wick’s Organ Company, Highland; then Trenton Shoe Factory, Trenton. She then attended beauty college East St. Louis School of Cosmetology, in 1958. She worked briefly as a beautician for another shop and then opened Niala’s Beauty Bar above the old Nagel’s Drug Store in downtown Highland. She moved her business to the west side of the Highland square in 1960, and was there until 1999, when she was 72 years old. At one time, seven beauty operators worked in her business. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, reading, county music, but really enjoyed being a beauty operator. She was a proud aunt to many nieces and nephews and loved to be with family and friends. She moved to Tulsa, Ok, in September of 2019.

Survivors include:

Sister-In-Law – Sara J. “Sadie” Wiesemeyer, Highland, IL

Many – Nieces and Nephews

Many – Great Nieces & Nephews..

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Edwin W. Wiesemeyer – Died 9/02/1997

Mother – Rosa E. (nee Hencke) Wiesemeyer – Died 2/19/2000

Husband – Morris R. Keilbach – Died 4/12/2005

Brother – Edwin E. Wiesemeyer – Died 10/07/2012

Sister-In-Law – Mitzi I. Wiesemeyer – Died 6/26/2018

Brother – Dale L. Wiesemeyer – Died 5/20/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Shriners Hospital for Children.